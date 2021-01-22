IND USA
HSSC constable recruitment 2020(HT File)
employment news

West Bengal Constable, SI Recruitment: Application begins for over 9K posts

  • WB Police Recruitment 2021: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has invited online applications for recruitment against vacancies for the post of constable, lady constable, sub-inspector, lady SI and SI of Police (armed branch).
Edited by Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:35 PM IST

WB Police Recruitment 2021: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has invited online applications for recruitment against vacancies for the post of constable, lady constable, sub-inspector, lady SI and SI of Police (armed branch). Aspirants can apply online from January 22. There are a total 9720 vacancies including 8632 for constable and 1088 for SI posts. The last date to apply is February 20.

WB Police Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 9720

Constable - 7440

Lady Constable - 1192

SI of Police (Unarmed Branch) - 753

Lady SI of Police (Unarmed Branch) - 150

SI of Police (Armed Branch) - 185

Pay Scale: WB Police Constable Salary - Level-6 in the pay matrix [ Rs. 22,700 - Rs. 58,500]

WB Police SI Salary - Pay Scale of Level - 10 in the pay matrix (Rs. 32,100 - Rs. 82,900)

Eligibility Criteria for WB Police Constable and SI Posts

Educational Qualification:

Constable - Applicant should have passed Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

SI of Police - Applicant should have passed Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent.

Direct link to apply :


e-paper
