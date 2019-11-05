EPFO SSA phase 1 marks released, check your scores here

education

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 11:08 IST

Employees Provident Fund Organisation has released the marks of candidates who had appeared for its social security assistant (SSA). EPFO SSA phase- 1 exam 2019 was conducted on August 31, 2019.

Candidates can check their marks online at epfindia.gov.in.

EPFO SSA phase 1 result 2019 was declared on October 21. A total of 22229 candidates have been shortlisted for phase 2 exam. EPFO SSA phase 2 exam will be held on November 14.

EPFO SSA main exam 2019:

The phase 2 exam will comprise of objective test as well as a descriptive paper. Under the objective test section, 150 questions carrying 200 marks from reasoning ability, general economy/ financial awareness, English language and quantitative aptitude will be asked while under the descriptive section, three questions carrying 30 marks from English language with emphasis on comprehension and analysis will be asked.

Descriptive paper will be completely online.

The duration of objective test will be two hours while for descriptive test 45 minutes will be given.

For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question.