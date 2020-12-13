ESIC Recruitment 2020: 23 teaching vacancies on offer, check details here

education

ESIC Recruitment 2020: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical College and ESIC Hospital Joka, Kolkata has invited applications for the recruitment of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in prescribed format along with self-attested requisite documents through email to deanpgi-joka.wb@esic.nic.in or at the Office of Dean through post /By hand on or before December 31, 2020, until 1pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 23 teaching vacancies, out of which, 11 vacancies are for Associate Professor, 9 for Assistant Professor, and 3 for Professor.

“Out of total 23 vacancies, 2(Two) vacancy are reserved for PWD category in identified post only,” reads the official notification.

Candidates needs to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 225, while the SC/ ST/PWD candidates are exempted from the payment of registration fee. “A Demand Draft of Rs. 225/- in favour of ‘ESI Fund Account No. I’, drawn after 10.12.2020 on any scheduled bank payable at ‘Kolkata’ has to be submitted along with the Application Form at the time of Interview,” reads the notification.

Educational Qualifications:

Professor: A candidate should have a recognized medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule to the Indian Medical Council, Act, 1956. (Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfil the conditions stipulated in section 13 (3) of the said Act)OR Bachelor of Dental Sciences (BDS) degree from an institution duly recognized by the Dental Council of India; and

A post graduate qualification e.g MD (Doctor of Medicine)/ MS (Master of Surgery)/MDS (Master of Dental Surgery) or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective subject or allied discipline.

Associate Professor: A candidate should have a recognized medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule to the Indian Medical Council, Act, 1956. (Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfil the conditions stipulated in section 13 (3) of the said Act); and

A post graduate qualification e.g. MD (Doctor of Medicine)/ MS (Master of Surgery) or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective subject or allied discipline.

Assistant Professor: A candidate should have a recognized medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule to the Indian Medical Council, Act, 1956. (Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfil the conditions stipulated in section 13 (3) of the said Act);and

A post graduate qualification e.g. MD (Doctor of Medicine) or (MS) Master of Surgery or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective subject or allied discipline.

For more details, and application form candidates are advised to read the official notification.