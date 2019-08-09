ESIC UDC and Steno Result 2019 declared at esic.nic.in

education

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 13:31 IST

ESIC UDC and Steno Phase 1 Result: The Employees State Insurance Corporation(ESIC) has declared the result of preliminary exam for the Post of UDC and Steno. The ESIC UDC 2019 preliminary exam was on July 14.

A total 19693 candidates have been shortlisted for UDC Phase-II (main examination), which is scheduled to be held on September 1. A total 852 candidates have been shortlisted for Steno Phase-II (main examination), the date for which will be notified in due course.

Candidates who had appeared in the ESIC UDC and Steno prelims exam can check their result on the official website of ESIC at esic.nic.in.

ESIC UDC and Steno prelims Result 2019: Steps to check

1) Visit the official website of ESIC 2) Click on ‘recruitment’ in the top nav bar3) Click on the desired link on the new page 4) A PDF page containing the result will appear on the screen 6) Download and take its print out of the result for future use

Here are the direct link to go to the Pdf pages for results:

List of Candidates shortlisted for Phase II Examination for the post of UDC

List of Candidates shortlisted for Phase II Examination for the post of Steno

Marks List of all the candidates for the post of UDC

Candidates who have cleared in the prelims exam are eligible to appear in the main exam.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 13:29 IST