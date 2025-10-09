State-Level Recruitment Commission, Assam has announced the ADRE Result 2025 date. The SLRC Assam Grade 3 results will be announced on October 10, 2025 at 10.30 am. Candidates can check their results through the official website of Assam government at assam.gov.in. ADRE Result 2025 date: SLRC Assam Grade 3 results to be out tomorrow, check timing here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has shared the result date on his official X account. The post reads, "Results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Grade III will be declared tomorrow, 10th October at 10:30 AM, as assured earlier. My best wishes to all candidates who appeared for the examination."

As per the official notice, the candidates can view their provisional results by logging into the official website of Assam State School Education Board at sebaonline.org and Assam govt website at assam.gov.in with their application number and password from 2.00 P.M. onwards.

ADRE Result 2025: How to check To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Assam government at assam.gov.in.

2. Click on SLRC Assam Grade 3 results link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Assam government.