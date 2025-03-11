AIBE 19 Result 2025 Live Updates: How to check All India Bar Exam result when declared

AIBE 19 Result 2025 News Live Updates: The Bar Council of India has not yet released the AIBE 19 results on the official website. The All India Bar Examination results, when it is declared, can be checked by the candidates on the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. About the answer key:...Read More

The AIBE 19 final answer keys were released on March 6, 2025. Officials informed that a total of 28 questions had been withdrawn, out of which 7 were from SET A, 7 were from SET B, 7 were from SET C, and 7 were from SET D. The final answer key was prepared after a panel of experts examined and verified the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional key.

About the exam:

The AIBE 19 written test was held on December 22, 2024. The exam covered 19 topics or subjects and asked 100 questions. The provisional answer key was released on December 28, 2024. The objection window opened on December 30, 2024, and closed on January 10, 2025. Candidates who wanted to raise objections against the answer key had to pay ₹500 per objection.

The results will be announced next. Follow the blog for the latest updates.