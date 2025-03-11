AIBE 19 Result 2025 Live Updates: How to check All India Bar Exam result when declared
AIBE 19 Result 2025 News Live Updates: The Bar Council of India has not yet released the AIBE 19 results on the official website. The All India Bar Examination results, when it is declared, can be checked by the candidates on the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. About the answer key:...Read More
The AIBE 19 final answer keys were released on March 6, 2025. Officials informed that a total of 28 questions had been withdrawn, out of which 7 were from SET A, 7 were from SET B, 7 were from SET C, and 7 were from SET D. The final answer key was prepared after a panel of experts examined and verified the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional key.
About the exam:
The AIBE 19 written test was held on December 22, 2024. The exam covered 19 topics or subjects and asked 100 questions. The provisional answer key was released on December 28, 2024. The objection window opened on December 30, 2024, and closed on January 10, 2025. Candidates who wanted to raise objections against the answer key had to pay ₹500 per objection.
The results will be announced next. Follow the blog for the latest updates.
AIBE 19 Result 2025 Live Updates: AIBE 19 result 2024 date and time
AIBE 19 Result 2025 Live Updates: The AIBE 19 result date and time have not been announced by the Council yet. When announced, the details will be shared here.
AIBE 19 Result 2025 Live Updates: AIBE Pass marks
AIBE 19 Result 2025 Live Updates:
These are the pass marks for AIBE 19:
General and OBC category candidates: 45 per cent.
SC/ST and disabled candidates: 40 per cent.
AIBE 19 Result 2025 Live Updates: Steps to check when results are out
AIBE 19 Result 2025 Live Updates:
Open the result website, allindiabarexamination.com.
Go to the AIBE 19 result page.
Provide the requested information on the login window.
The result will be displayed. Check it and download the page.
AIBE 19 Result 2025 Live Updates: BCI's statement about AIBE 19 result
AIBE 19 Result 2025 Live Updates: “Please note that the results of the AIBE-XIX exam will be published based on this final answer key. We have thoroughly scrutinized and reviewed all objections received from the candidates, and the final answer key has been prepared accordingly,” reads a message displayed on the BCI website.
AIBE 19 Result 2025 Live Updates: Fee details for raising objections
AIBE 19 Result 2025 Live Updates: Candidates who wanted to raise objections against the answer key had to pay ₹500 per objection.
AIBE 19 Result 2025 Live Updates: About the objection window
AIBE 19 Result 2025 Live Updates: The objection window opened on December 30, 2024, and closed on January 10, 2025.
AIBE 19 Result 2025 Live Updates: When did the council release the provisional answer key
AIBE 19 Result 2025 Live Updates: The provisional answer key was released on December 28, 2024.
AIBE 19 Result 2025 Live Updates: Exam Pattern
AIBE 19 Result 2025 Live Updates: The exam covered 19 topics or subjects and asked 100 questions.
AIBE 19 Result 2025 Live Updates: When was the exam conducted
AIBE 19 Result 2025 Live Updates: The AIBE 19 written test was held on December 22, 2024.
AIBE 19 Result 2025 Live Updates: How are the final answer keys prepared
AIBE 19 Result 2025 Live Updates: The final answer key was prepared after a panel of experts examined and verified the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional key.
AIBE 19 Result 2025 Live Updates: About the changes in the final answer key
AIBE 19 Result 2025 Live Updates: Officials informed that a total of 28 questions had been withdrawn, out of which 7 were from SET A, 7 were from SET B, 7 were from SET C, and 7 were from SET D.
AIBE 19 Result 2025 Live Updates: When did officials release the final answer keys
AIBE 19 Result 2025 Live Updates: The AIBE 19 final answer keys were released on March 6, 2025.
AIBE 19 Result 2025 Live Updates: Latest update
AIBE 19 Result 2025 Live Updates: The Bar Council of India has not yet released the AIBE 19 results on the official website.
AIBE 19 Result 2025Live Updates: Where to check
AIBE 19 Result 2025 News Live Updates: The All India Bar Examination results, when it is declared, can be checked by the candidates on the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.