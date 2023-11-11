close_game
AIIMS INI CET January Result 2023 Live: AIIMS INICET results likely today at aiimsexams.ac.in
AIIMS INI CET January Result 2023 Live: AIIMS INICET results likely today at aiimsexams.ac.in

Nov 11, 2023 12:34 PM IST
AIIMS INI CET January Result 2024 Live Updates: Follow the blog for latest updates.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences will likely release AIIMS INI CET January Result 2023 on November 11, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for admission to PG Courses for the January 2024 session can check the results through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS INICET examination was conducted on November 5, 2023 in CBT mode.

Online seat allocation and an open seat allocation round will be notified separately. The courses will begin on January 1, 2024, and the last date for admission is till February 29, 2024. Follow the blog for the latest results updates, direct links and other details.

Follow all the updates here:

    AIIMS INI CET result 2023: How to check

    Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

    Click on the AIIMS INICET January Result 2023 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

    Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    AIIMS INI CET result 2023: Exam was held on Nov 5

    The written examination was conducted on November 5, 2023, in CBT mode.

    AIIMS INI CET Result: Last date of admission

    The courses will begin on January 1, 2024, and the last date for admission is till February 29, 2024.

    AIIMS Result for INICET: Exam date

    AIIMS INICET examination was conducted on November 5, 2023 in CBT mode.

    AIIMS INI CET Result: Websites to check

    aiimsexams.ac.in

    AIIMS INI CET Result: Seat allocations in two rounds

    The seat allocation for the available postgraduate seats in participating INIs shall be done through online mode only. The seat allocation shall be conducted for at least Two (2) Rounds followed by Open Round. Additional Rounds of seat allocation may be done before the Open Round, if needed. The detailed time schedules will be announced in due course of time.

    INICET Result 2023 for January session: Resolution of Tie Cases

    In cases where more than one candidate secures equal MARKS, tie will be resolved by applying the following criteria sequentially, i) less negative marks and ii) Older by age.

    AIIMS Result 2023: Steps to check

    Visit the official website of AIIMS

    Navigate the result link

    Click on the INI CET January 2024 session result link

    INI CET 2024 result will be displayed on your screen

    Download and take a printout for further reference.

    AIIMS INI CET Result: About exam

    National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) is conducted for admission to PG Courses for the January 2024 session.

    INICET Result: List of websites

    aiimsexams.ac.in

    AIIMS INICET Result 2023: Courses begin on January 1

    The courses will begin on January 1, 2024, and the last date for admission is till February 29, 2024.

    AIIMS INI CET January Result 2023: About seat allocation

    Online seat allocation and an open seat allocation round will be notified separately.

    AIIMS INICET result 2023: When was exam conducted?

    AIIMS INICET examination was conducted on November 5, 2023 in CBT mode.

    INICET Result 2023: How to check

    Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

    Click on AIIMS INICET January Result 2023 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

    Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    AIIMS INI CET January Result: Where to check

    Candidates who have appeared for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for admission to PG Courses for the January 2024 session can check the results through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

    AIIMS INICET Result 2023: Date and Time

    AIIMS INICET Result 2023 date is likely today, November 11, 2023. The Time of result has not been shared by the Institute.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
