AIMA MAT 2022 September session result out at mat.aima.in, get link

All India Management Association, (AIMA), has declared the MAT 2022 result of September exam. Candidates can check the result on the official website at mat.aima.in. Candidates can check their result through their roll number and registration number.

The AIMA MAT PBT examination was conducted on September 4 and the MAT CBT examination was conducted on September 18.

AIMA MAT 2022: Know how to download result

Visit the official website of MAT 2022 at mat.aima.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “MAT Sep 2022 Result is available now. Click here”

Key in your log in credentials

Your AIMA MAT 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print out for future reference.

In case of any clarification regarding the MAT result, please send e-mail to matibt@aima.in or Contact: 8130338839, 9599030586 (between 09:00 AM to 07:00 PM) Contact: 011-47673020 (between 09:00 AM to 05:30 PM).

