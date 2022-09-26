Home / Education / Exam Results / AIMA MAT 2022 September session result out at mat.aima.in, get link

AIMA MAT 2022 September session result out at mat.aima.in, get link

exam results
Published on Sep 26, 2022 12:32 PM IST

MAT 2022 September session result is available at mat.aima.in.

AIMA MAT 2022 September session result out at mat.aima.in
AIMA MAT 2022 September session result out at mat.aima.in
ByHT Education Desk

All India Management Association, (AIMA), has declared the MAT 2022 result of September exam. Candidates can check the result on the official website at mat.aima.in. Candidates can check their result through their roll number and registration number.

The AIMA MAT PBT examination was conducted on September 4 and the MAT CBT examination was conducted on September 18.

AIMA MAT 2022: Know how to download result

Visit the official website of MAT 2022 at mat.aima.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “MAT Sep 2022 Result is available now. Click here”

Key in your log in credentials

Your AIMA MAT 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print out for future reference.

In case of any clarification regarding the MAT result, please send e-mail to matibt@aima.in or Contact: 8130338839, 9599030586 (between 09:00 AM to 07:00 PM) Contact: 011-47673020 (between 09:00 AM to 05:30 PM).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aima result
aima result

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out