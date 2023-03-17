AIMA MAT 2023 February session scorecard released at mat.aima.in, get link here

All India Management Association (AIMA) has announced the Management Aptitude Test MAT February 2023 Scorecards. Candidates who took the examination can download the admit card from the official website at mat.aima.in. AIMA MAT 2023 February session scorecard released at mat.aima.in

“February MAT Scorecards are live now. Login to your respective dashboards to view and download”, reads the official website.

Candidates can download the February MAT Scorecards through their login credentials.

Direct link download the admit card

AIMA MAT 2023 February session scorecard: Know how to download

Visit the official website at mat.aima.in

Log in through your credentials

Click on the 'Submit' tab

Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download the result, and scorecard in PDF format