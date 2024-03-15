Edit Profile
New Delhi180C
Friday, Mar 15, 2024
    AP TET Result 2024 Live: Andhra Pradesh TET results awaited, updates here

    Mar 15, 2024 11:17 AM IST
    AP TET Result 2024 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh TET results awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    ap tet result 2024 live updates andhra pradesh February tet results, direct link, scorecard at aptet.apcfss.in, manabadi
    AP TET Result 2024 Live Updates: The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh will declare AP TET Result 2024 likely soon. Candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can check the results on the official website at aptet.apcfss.in after it is out. As per the official schedule, the APTET results were scheduled to be announced on March 14, 2024. But due to certain unknown reason, the results have not been declared yet....Read More

    Andhra Pradesh's state-level teacher eligibility exam was conducted from February 27 to March 9, 2024. Questions, answers, and provisional answer keys for the tests were out on March 6, 2024. The final answer key was released on March 14, 2024.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on APTET results, direct link and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Manabadi AP TET Results: Not announced yet

    Results of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or APTET 2024 have not been announced yet. As per the exam schedule, results was scheduled to be announced March 14, which has been postponed.

    Mar 15, 2024 11:05 AM IST

    AP TET results 2024 live: Pass criteria

    OC: 60% marks and above

    BC: 50% marks and above

    SC/ST/ Differently abled (PH): 40% marks and above

    Mar 15, 2024 11:04 AM IST

    AP TET 2024 result live updates: Validity of certificate

    APTET certificate/ marks memo shall remain valid for life time. The certificate will also be made available in digi locker from date and time of TET result.

    Mar 15, 2024 10:59 AM IST

    AP TET Results 2024: Check helpline number

    For any help, candidates can call 9505619127, 9705655349, 8121947387 or 8125046997 between 10.30 AM to 1.00 PM and 1.30 PM to 5.00 PM on all working days.

    Mar 15, 2024 10:55 AM IST

    Andhra Pradesh Teacher Results: How to check final answer key

    Go to the official website of the examination, aptet.apcfss.in.

    Find and open the link for the final answer keys on the home page

    Enter your login credentials.

    Check and download the answer key.

    Mar 15, 2024 10:51 AM IST

    Manabadi AP TET Results: Answer key, final answer key out

    Questions, answers, and provisional answer keys for the tests were out on March 6, 2024. The final answer key was released on March 14, 2024.

    Mar 15, 2024 10:47 AM IST

    AP TET Results 2024 live: Exam dates

    Andhra Pradesh's state-level teacher eligibility exam was conducted from February 27 to March 9, 2024.

    Mar 15, 2024 10:43 AM IST

    AP TET Results: Official result date

    As per the official schedule, the APTET results were scheduled to be announced on March 14, 2024. But due to certain unknown reason, the results have not been declared yet.

    Mar 15, 2024 10:42 AM IST

    AP TET Results 2024: Websites to check

    aptet.apcfss.in

    Mar 15, 2024 10:40 AM IST

    AP TET Results: Where to check

    Candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can check the results on the official website at aptet.apcfss.in after it is out.

    Mar 15, 2024 10:36 AM IST

    AP TET Result 2024: Date and time

    Date: March 14, 2024 (postponed)

    Time: Unknown

