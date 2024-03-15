AP TET Result 2024 Live: Andhra Pradesh TET results awaited, updates here
AP TET Result 2024 Live Updates: The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh will declare AP TET Result 2024 likely soon. Candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can check the results on the official website at aptet.apcfss.in after it is out. As per the official schedule, the APTET results were scheduled to be announced on March 14, 2024. But due to certain unknown reason, the results have not been declared yet....Read More
Andhra Pradesh's state-level teacher eligibility exam was conducted from February 27 to March 9, 2024. Questions, answers, and provisional answer keys for the tests were out on March 6, 2024. The final answer key was released on March 14, 2024.
Manabadi AP TET Results: Not announced yet
AP TET results 2024 live: Pass criteria
OC: 60% marks and above
BC: 50% marks and above
SC/ST/ Differently abled (PH): 40% marks and above
AP TET 2024 result live updates: Validity of certificate
APTET certificate/ marks memo shall remain valid for life time. The certificate will also be made available in digi locker from date and time of TET result.
AP TET Results 2024: Check helpline number
For any help, candidates can call 9505619127, 9705655349, 8121947387 or 8125046997 between 10.30 AM to 1.00 PM and 1.30 PM to 5.00 PM on all working days.
Andhra Pradesh Teacher Results: How to check final answer key
Go to the official website of the examination, aptet.apcfss.in.
Find and open the link for the final answer keys on the home page
Enter your login credentials.
Check and download the answer key.
Manabadi AP TET Results: Answer key, final answer key out
AP TET Results 2024 live: Exam dates
AP TET Results: Official result date
AP TET Results 2024: Websites to check
aptet.apcfss.in
AP TET Results: Where to check
AP TET Result 2024: Date and time
Time: Unknown