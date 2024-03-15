AP TET Result 2024 Live: Andhra Pradesh TET results awaited, updates here

Live

AP TET Result 2024 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh TET results awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.

AP TET Result 2024 Live Updates: The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh will declare AP TET Result 2024 likely soon. Candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can check the results on the official website at aptet.apcfss.in after it is out. As per the official schedule, the APTET results were scheduled to be announced on March 14, 2024. But due to certain unknown reason, the results have not been declared yet....Read More

Andhra Pradesh's state-level teacher eligibility exam was conducted from February 27 to March 9, 2024. Questions, answers, and provisional answer keys for the tests were out on March 6, 2024. The final answer key was released on March 14, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on APTET results, direct link and other details.