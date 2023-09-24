News / Education / Exam Results / Assam DElEd PET result 2023 today on scertpet.co.in

Assam DElEd PET result 2023 today on scertpet.co.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 24, 2023 09:27 AM IST

Assam DElEd PET result 2023: Candidates can check the entrance test result on scertpet.co.in.

SCERT Assam DElEd Result 2023: State Council Of Educational Research And Training (SCERT), Assam will declare results of the entrance test held for admission to DElEd courses (DElEd Pre-Entry Test or PET) today, September 24. Candidates who have appeared in this examination can go to scertpet.co.in and access their scores once it is available. Assam DElEd result 2023 live updates.

SCERT Assam DElEd entrance test result 2023 today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“Result of PET-2023 will be declared on 24th September 2023, 12:00 PM onwards,” reads a message displayed on the website.

Steps to check SCERT Assam DElEd entrance result 2023

Go to the SCERT Assam portal, scertpet.co.in.

Open the link that reads DElEd PET results 2023.

Login with your credentials.

Check and download the scorecard. Save a copy for future reference.

Assam DElEd PET is for admission to two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) course offered by NCTE recognized teacher education institutes – DIET/CTE/Normal School/BTC/Pvt. TEIs – of Assam.

This year, the exam was held on September 10.

