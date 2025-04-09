Bhabha Atomic Research Centre has declared BARC OCES Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the written exam for the recruitment of Scientific Officers in the Department of Atomic Energy through OCES/DGFS-2025 programme of BARC Training Schools can check it on the official website of BARC OCES at barcocesexam.in. BARC OCES Result 2025 out at barcocesexam.in, direct link to check result here

The online examination was held on March 8 and 9, 2025. All questions were objective. Each correct answer fetches 3 marks, while each incorrect answer has a penalty of one mark (-1 mark). No marks will be awarded for questions not attempted. There were 100 questions in all.

BARC OCES Result 2025: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check their results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BARC OCES at barcocesexam.in.

2. Click on BARC OCES Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online application portal to select interview slot for shortlisted candidates will open on April 11 and will close on April 18, 2025. The selection interview will be held from May 20 to June 13, 2025. The display of list of candidates selected for OCES 2025 will be done in the last week of June, 2025.

Selection Interviews of short-listed candidates will be conducted in Mumbai (in all disciplines except Geology) and Hyderabad (in Geology). Outstation applicants will be paid two-way normal AC-III tier train fare to attend Selection Interview, from their registered residential (either permanent or communication) address, by shortest route or actual fare, whichever is less.

Final Selection for the OCES/DGFS-2025 programmes will be based solely on performance in Selection Interview, subject to medical fitness. A list of provisionally (subject to medical fitness) selected candidates will be displayed on this website in last week of June, 2025. The selected candidates will also be informed about their Selection by email and SMS/ Social media messages. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BARC OCES.