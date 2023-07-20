Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, (BCECE) has released the result for Polytechnic Engineering, Para Medical (Intermediate Level)[PM], and Para Medical (Matric Level)[PMM]. Candidates who appeared for the DCECE[PE/PM/PMM]-2023 examination can download the results from the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Bihar DCECE 2023 result: BCECE Polytechnic, Para Medical result released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) 2023 (PE/PM/PMM), exam was conducted on June 24 and June 25.

Bihar DCECE 2023 result: Know how to download

Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Rank Card of DCECE[PE/PM/PMM]-2023”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the result link

Key in your login details

Download the results and take print for future reference.