Bihar DCECE 2023 result: BCECE Polytechnic, Para Medical result released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 20, 2023 12:46 PM IST

Bihar BCECE Board has released the results for Polytechnic Engineering, Para Medical (Intermediate Level), and Para Medical (Matric Level) exams.

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, (BCECE) has released the result for Polytechnic Engineering, Para Medical (Intermediate Level)[PM], and Para Medical (Matric Level)[PMM]. Candidates who appeared for the DCECE[PE/PM/PMM]-2023 examination can download the results from the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) 2023 (PE/PM/PMM), exam was conducted on June 24 and June 25.

Direct link to check the DCECE(PE/PM/PMM) results

Bihar DCECE 2023 result: Know how to download

Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Rank Card of DCECE[PE/PM/PMM]-2023”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the result link

Key in your login details

Download the results and take print for future reference.

