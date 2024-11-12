Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: CSBC Scorecard awaited at csbc.bihar.gov.in, check updates

Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Central Selection Board of Constable will declare Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 in due course of time. The Constable results when announced can be checked by appeared candidates on the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in. The date and time of the announcement of Bihar Police Constable results have not been disclosed by the Board yet....Read More

The Board will also release provisional answer key, category-wise cut-off marks and other details along with results.

The Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam was held on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, and 28, 2024, in pen-and-paper mode. It was conducted in 38 districts of the state in a single shift from 12 noon to 2 pm.

The test was originally scheduled for October 1, 7, and 15, 2023. However, the October 1 exam was cancelled after many candidates were found cheating. Further, exams that were scheduled for October 7 and 15 were postponed.

This recruitment drive will fill up 21391 Constable posts in the organization. Follow the blog for latest updates on results.