Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: CSBC Scorecard awaited at csbc.bihar.gov.in, check updates
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Central Selection Board of Constable will declare Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 in due course of time. The Constable results when announced can be checked by appeared candidates on the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in. The date and time of the announcement of Bihar Police Constable results have not been disclosed by the Board yet....Read More
The Board will also release provisional answer key, category-wise cut-off marks and other details along with results.
The Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam was held on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, and 28, 2024, in pen-and-paper mode. It was conducted in 38 districts of the state in a single shift from 12 noon to 2 pm.
The test was originally scheduled for October 1, 7, and 15, 2023. However, the October 1 exam was cancelled after many candidates were found cheating. Further, exams that were scheduled for October 7 and 15 were postponed.
This recruitment drive will fill up 21391 Constable posts in the organization. Follow the blog for latest updates on results.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Steps to check scorecards
Go to csbc.bihar.gov.in
Open the Bihar Police page
Open the Constable result link.
Enter your login credentials.
Submit and check your results.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Official website to check result
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: When declared, candidates can check the results, provisional answer key on the new official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Result not to be available on CSBC old website
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Please note that the result will not be available on CSBC old website link.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Know exam dates
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Constable recruitment exam in Bihar was held in pen and paper mode on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25 and 28 in 38 districts of the state. The examination was held in a single shift from 12 noon to 2 pm.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: CSBC scorecard awaited
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The CSBC Constable scorecard has not been released yet. When declared, the results and scorecard can be checked on the CSBC official website.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: How to check results?
Go to csbc.bihar.gov.in
Open the Bihar Police page
Open the Constable result link.
Enter your login credentials.
Submit and check your results.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Following items were not allowed inside the exam hall
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Mobile phones, Bluetooth, WiFi gadgets, electronic pens, pagers, and watches were banned inside the exam hall.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Number of vacancies to be filled
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: This recruitment drive will fill up 21391 Constable posts in the organization.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Why was exam cancelled last year?
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The test was originally scheduled for October 1, 7, and 15, 2023. However, the October 1 exam was cancelled after many candidates were found cheating. Further, exams that were scheduled for October 7 and 15 were postponed.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: About the exam
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam was held on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, and 28, 2024, in pen-and-paper mode. It was conducted in 38 districts of the state in a single shift from 12 noon to 2 pm.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Provisional answer key, cut off details awaited
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Board will also release provisional answer key, category-wise cut-off marks and other details along with results.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Where to check
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Constable results when announced can be checked by appeared candidates on the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Date and time
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: CSBC Constable result date and time have not been announced yet.