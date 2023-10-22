News / Education / Exam Results / BPSC 67th CCE Result Date: Commission's chief shares update on final results

BPSC 67th CCE Result Date: Commission's chief shares update on final results

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 22, 2023 06:54 PM IST

Prasad also informed that remaining results of its school teacher recruitment examination have been sent to the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for uploading.

Final results of the 67th Combined Competitive Examination held by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will be announced by the end of this month (October), the commission's Chairman Atul Prasad informed on X (previously Twitter).

Prasad further informed that remaining results of its school teacher recruitment examination (BPSC TRE result 2023) have been sent to the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for uploading on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

“All the remaining TRE results have been sent to NIC for uploading on our website. 67th CCE Final results will be declared by this month end,” his post reads.

Earlier this month, the commission informed that 672 aspirants of the 67th CCE have uploaded documents with errors and asked them to correct and re-verify it on the interview day along with the Main exam application form.

BPSC CCE Mains result was declared on September 14. The exam was held in Patna on December 30, 31, 2022 and January 7, 2023.

A total of 2104 candidates had qualified in the Mains exam and were eligible for the Interview round.

BPSC 67th CCE is being held to fill up a total of 1,052 vacancies.

