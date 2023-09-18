Bihar STET Result 2023 Live Updates: BSEB STET results awaited on bsebstet.com

BSEB Bihar STET Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce results of the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET 2023) on its official website, bsebstet.com. Answer keys of all subjects have been released and results will be declared next. BSEB Bihar STET Result 2023 Live Updates

As per various reports, results are likely to be announced today but BSEB has not confirmed any date or time for STET results. When available, the direct link to download marks sheets will be shared here.

BSEB STET 2023 was conducted from September 4 to 15, 2023 at exam centres across the state. The exam was held in two shifts on all exam days.