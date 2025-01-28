Calicut University Result 2025 for 2nd, 3rd and 4th semester exams out at uoc.ac.in, direct link here

University of Calicut has declared Calicut University Result 2025. The results of the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th semester exams have been announced. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website of Calicut University at uoc.ac.in. Calicut University Result 2025 for 2nd, 3rd, 4th semester exams out, link here

The results have been declared for III Semester SDE-CBCSS B.A /B.A Afsal-Ul-Ulama/B.Sc Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examination November 2024 ( 2019 Admn. Onwards), Fourth Semester M.A.HINDI (Distance) SDE CBCSS Examination 9/2023 (2019 Admission), Second Semester Bachelor of Business Administration And Bachelor of Laws (Honours) Supplementary Examinations, 11/2024 (2016 - 2018 admissions), Second Semester Bachelor of Business Administration And Bachelor of Laws (Honours) Regular & Supplementary Examinations, 4/2024, and III Semester SDE-CBCSS B.Com/B.B.A Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examination November 2024 ( 2019 Admn. Onwards).

Calicut University Result 2025: How to check

All candidates who appeared can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Calicut University at uoc.ac.in.

2. Clcik on Students section and then click on examination link.

3. A drop down box will open where candidates will have to click on result link.

4. Now click on the link and a new page will open.

5. Click on the course and enter the login details.

6. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

7. Check the result and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The varsity has also released results of various other courses on January 27, 2025. Candidates can check it on the website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of University of Calicut.