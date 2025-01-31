Calicut University Results 2025: Supply and revaluation results out at uoc.ac.in, direct link to check

The University of Calicut has declared the Calicut University supply and revaluation results 2025 on its official website. Candidates who would like to check the results need to furnish their login credentials like the registration number in order to access the result.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website of Calicut University at uoc.ac.in.

Direct Link to check Calicut University Results 2025

As per the official website, the Combined I&II B.Arch One Time Regular Supplementary Examination (2000 Scheme, 2000-03 Admission) September 2023, Revaluation Results of Third Year Bachelor Of Physical Education(Integrated) Examination 4/2024, Revaluation Result of Second Semester MBA - HEALTH CARE MANAGEMENT Examination 7/2024 (2021, 2022, 2023 Admissions), Revaluation Result of Second Semester MBA - INTERNATIONAL FINANCE Examination 7/2024 (2021, 2022, 2023 Admissions), Third Semester BA/BSW/AFU/BVC/BTFP(CBCSS) Regular/supple/Improve Examination November 2024, are declared by the university.

The below mentioned steps can be followed by the candidates to check the results.

Steps to check:

Visit the official website at uoc.ac.in

Check the results section and look out for the link to check the required exam result

A new page appears and candidates need to submit their registration number

Verify the result and save the page

Take a print out of the same for future needs.

For more information, visit the official website.

