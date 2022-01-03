Home / Education / Exam Results / CAT 2021 results declared at iimcat.ac.in, here's how to download scorecard
exam results

CAT 2021 results declared at iimcat.ac.in, here's how to download scorecard

  • CAT 2021 results: The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Ahmedabad on Monday declared Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 results.
CAT 2021 results: Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results/scorecards by visiting the official website at iimcat.ac.in.(iimcat.ac.in)
CAT 2021 results: Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results/scorecards by visiting the official website at iimcat.ac.in.(iimcat.ac.in)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 06:01 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Ahmedabad on Monday declared Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 results. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

Here's how to check CAT 2021 results: 

• Visit the official CAT website for IIM CAT 2021 at iimcat.ac.in

• Click on the Login link for scorecard download

• Login using Details on your admit card

• Click on CAT Result/Scorecard link from the Menu bar

• The result will be displayed

• Download and print the result for future reference

CAT was conducted nationwide on November 28, 2021.

Direct link to get official &lt;strong&gt;CAT 2021 scorecards&lt;/strong&gt;

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
exam result. iim cat
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out