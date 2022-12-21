Home / Education / Exam Results / CAT 2022 Result Live Updates: 11 candidates get 100 percentile in IIM CAT 2022
CAT 2022 Result Live Updates: Indian Institute of Management has announced results of CAT 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Common Admission Test can check the result on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. 

This year, 11 candidates have secured 100 percentile in the B-School admission test. Of them, 2 each are from Delhi, Maharashtra and Telangana and one each are from Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

CAT 2022 was conducted on November 27, 2022 at various exam centres across the country. Candidates can now download their official CAT 2022 scorecards by logging into the CAT 2022 website. 

The list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs. Check latest updates on percentile, scorecard and other details below. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 22, 2022 11:25 AM IST

    CAT result 2022: 2 DILR questions not considered for evaluation

    The two DILR questions are: From Shift 2 with the Question ID 48916815375 and from Shift 3 with the Question ID 48916815380. 

    “The DILR working group has decided to not consider these two questions for evaluation as these questions found to be ambiguous. Scores of candidates for the DILR section in these shifts are adjusted on a prorated basis based on their responses on the balance questions in DILR section,” an official statement said.

  • Dec 22, 2022 10:57 AM IST

    CAT result 2022: 113 objections to answer key received, 2 accepted

    As per an official statement, candidates raised 113 objections to the preliminary answer key (VARC: 37, DILR: 72, QA: 4). Of these, two objections to questions of Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) were accepted after careful consideration. 

  • Dec 22, 2022 09:21 AM IST

    CAT result 2022: What's next?

    After announcement of CAT result, candidates will now have to apply for admission to participating institutions. As there is no common counselling process for IIMs, candidates need to apply to each institute separately and follow their admission rules. 

  • Dec 22, 2022 08:10 AM IST

    IIM CAT result 2022: 11 candidates, all male, get 100 percentile

    As many as 11 candidates have secured 100 percentile in CAT 2022. Of them, 2 each are from Delhi, Maharashtra and Telangana and one each are from Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

  • Dec 21, 2022 08:31 PM IST

    CAT 22 result: Direct link to check here 

    CAT 22 result has been announced on December 21, 2022. The direct link to check result is given below. 

    Check result here 

  • Dec 21, 2022 08:26 PM IST

    CAT exam: 22 candidates score 99.98 percentile 

    A total of 22 candidates have scored 99.98 percentile this year in CAT result. Out of 22, 19 are male candidates and 3 are female candidates. 

  • Dec 21, 2022 08:22 PM IST

    CAT exam 2022: Date 

    CAT 2022 was successfully conducted at 293 test centres spread across 154 cities in India on 27 November 2022 in three shifts.

  • Dec 21, 2022 08:16 PM IST

    CAT exam result: Login credentials required 

    User ID

    Password 

  • Dec 21, 2022 08:09 PM IST

    CAT exam result 2022: Eligibility verification at IIMs 

    A candidate must show all the mark sheets and submit attested copies to prove his/her eligibility at the time of interview. Further, if a candidate is selected for a programme, the original degree certificate and mark sheets of all semesters/years along with their attested copies must be submitted for verification at the time of joining the programme.

  • Dec 21, 2022 08:01 PM IST

    CAT exam result date: Before schedule date 

    CAT exam result has been declared before scheduled date. The scheduled date was January 2023 and the result has been declared on December 21, 2022. 

  • Dec 21, 2022 07:52 PM IST

    CAT result: 22 candidates score 99.99 percentiles

    This year a total of 22 candidates have scored 99.99 percentiles in CAT result out of which 21 are male and 1 female. 

  • Dec 21, 2022 07:41 PM IST

    CAT result 2022: 90 non IIM institutes to use CAT score 

    90 non-IIM institutions will also use CAT 2022 scores this year for admission into their management programmes. The details of the non-IIM institutions that are registered with CAT 2022 can be found at the CAT 2022 website. Candidates are advised to check the CAT website to ensure the institutions you are applying with the CAT score are registered with the CAT 2022 centre.

  • Dec 21, 2022 07:36 PM IST

    CAT result 2022 link: On official website 

    Indian Institute of Management has declared CAT 2022 Result on December 21, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Common Admission Test can check the result on the official site of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

  • Dec 21, 2022 07:26 PM IST

    CAT result 2022: More than 2 lakh candidates appeared for exam 

    Around 2.22 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.55 lakhs registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 87%. Out of the 2.22 lakh candidates taken the exam, 35% were Females, 65% Males and 4 candidates represent Transgender.

  • Dec 21, 2022 07:21 PM IST

    CAT result date 2022: Officially was scheduled to release in January 2023

    The CLAT result date 2022 was scheduled in January 2023. The official notice reads, “CAT 2022 results will be tentatively available starting from the second week of January 2023 on this website. The list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs.” 

  • Dec 21, 2022 07:16 PM IST

    CAT result declared: State wise 100 percentiles scorer 

    2 - Delhi

    1 - Gujarat

    1 - Haryana

    1 - Kerala

    1 - Madhya Pradesh

    2 - Maharashtra

    2 - Telangana

    1 - Uttar Pradesh

  • Dec 21, 2022 07:11 PM IST

    CAT result direct link: Available on iimcat.ac.in

    CAT result direct link is available on the official site of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can check the result and scorecard from the link given below. 

  • Dec 21, 2022 07:09 PM IST

    CAT result update: How IIMs shortlist

    IIMs shortlist candidates for the interview stage based on their own criteria, which may be independent of each other. The process may include Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI). Performance in the CAT 2022 examination is an important component in the admission process.

  • Dec 21, 2022 07:01 PM IST

    CAT score: All males, no female topper this year 

    11 candidates have secured 100 percentile this year and all are male candidates. No female candidate has reached the toppers list this year as well. 

  • Dec 21, 2022 06:56 PM IST

    CAT score card 2022: Official window 

    CAT score card 2022: Official window
    CAT score card 2022: Official window
  • Dec 21, 2022 06:51 PM IST

    IIM CAT: When was exam conducted 

    The examination of CAT 2022 was conducted on November 27, 2022 at various exam centres across the country.

  • Dec 21, 2022 06:46 PM IST

    IIM CAT 2022 result: 11 students score 100 percentile 

    IIM CAT 2022 result have been declared. 11 students have scored 100 percentile this year. 

  • Dec 21, 2022 06:42 PM IST

    IIM CAT result 2022 link: Direct link here 

    IIM CAT result 2022 link here 

  • Dec 21, 2022 06:36 PM IST

    CAT Results: How to check 

    Visit the official site of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

    Click on IIM CAT Result 2022 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Dec 21, 2022 06:31 PM IST

    IIM CAT Result 2022: Where to check the result 

    IIM CAT Result 2022 has been announced. The result for CAT can be checked by candidates on the official site of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. 

  • Dec 21, 2022 06:28 PM IST

    CAT 2022 Result: Declared 

    CAT 2022 Result have been declared. The IIM CAT result was declared on December 21, 2022. Candidates can check the result on the official site of IIM CAT. 

