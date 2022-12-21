CAT 2022 Result Live Updates: 11 candidates get 100 percentile in IIM CAT 2022

CAT 2022 Result Live Updates: Indian Institute of Management has announced results of CAT 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Common Admission Test can check the result on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

This year, 11 candidates have secured 100 percentile in the B-School admission test. Of them, 2 each are from Delhi, Maharashtra and Telangana and one each are from Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

CAT 2022 was conducted on November 27, 2022 at various exam centres across the country. Candidates can now download their official CAT 2022 scorecards by logging into the CAT 2022 website.

The list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs. Check latest updates on percentile, scorecard and other details below.