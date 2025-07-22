Search
CCSU Result 2025: BBA, BCA, LLB semester 2 and 4 results declared at ccsuniversity.ac.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 02:28 pm IST

CCSU Result 2025 has been declared. The BBA, BCA and LLB semester 2 and 4 results is available on the direct link given here. 

Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut has declared CCSU Result 2025. The results has been declared for BBA, BCA, LLB semester 2 and 4. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website of CCSU at ccsuniversity.ac.in.

All those candidates who have appeared for Semester 2 and 4 can check the results on the official website by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check CCSU Result 2025

CCSU Result 2025: How to check

1. Visit the official website of CCSU at ccsuniversity.ac.in.

2. Click on CCSU Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have click on the course.

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

6. Check the result and download it.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CCSU.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
News / Education News / Exam Results / CCSU Result 2025: BBA, BCA, LLB semester 2 and 4 results declared at ccsuniversity.ac.in, direct link here
