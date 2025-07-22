Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut has declared CCSU Result 2025. The results has been declared for BBA, BCA, LLB semester 2 and 4. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website of CCSU at ccsuniversity.ac.in. CCSU Result 2025: BBA, BCA, LLB semester 2 and 4 results declared at ccsuniversity.ac.in, direct link here

All those candidates who have appeared for Semester 2 and 4 can check the results on the official website by following the steps given below.

CCSU Result 2025: How to check

1. Visit the official website of CCSU at ccsuniversity.ac.in.

2. Click on CCSU Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have click on the course.

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

6. Check the result and download it.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CCSU.