CFA Level I August 2024 results to be out today at cfainstitute.org, here's how to check

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Oct 08, 2024 07:01 PM IST

Candidates will be required to submit their login credentials in order to access the results.

The Chartered Financial Institute on its official website informed the candidates that the results of the August 2024 Level I exams will be out on October 8, 2024.

As per the official website, the pass rate for the August 2023 CFA Level I exam has been 37%. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Candidates who have registered and appeared for the exam can expect the results to be emailed to them as informed on the official website, or they can visit the official website at cfainstitute.org when the results are declared.

“CFA Exam Results: Results for the August 2024 Level I CFA exams will be emailed on 8 October 2024 after 9:00 am ET. Results for the August 2024 Level II CFA exams will be emailed on 10 October 2024 after 9:00 am ET. Results for the August 2024 Level III CFA exams will be emailed on 17 October 2024 after 9:00 am ET,” mentioned the official website.

As per the official website, the pass rate for the August 2023 CFA Level I exam has been 37%. Candidates will be required to submit their login credentials in order to access the results.

Steps to check CFA Level I August 2024 results:

Visit the official website at cfainstitute.org

Submit the login details in order to access the results

On submitting the login details, next look out for the CFA Level I August 2024 results

Check the results and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

