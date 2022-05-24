Class 10, 12 result expected in May-June: UP, Rajasthan, Maharashtra & more

Many state education boards are expected to announce Class 10 and Class 12 final examination results in May-June 2022, UPMSP UP board, Maharashtra board and RBSE Rajasthan board being some of them.

After 2 years of COVID, most states were able to finally conduct regular, offline exams in 2022. While some went with a 2 term exam system for this year, others have decided to continue with the traditional exam pattern. Here are the latest updates on some of the board exam results expected in May-June 2022.

UPMSP UP board Class 10. 12 result 2022

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce UP board Class 10, Class 12 final examination results soon. UP board results will be available on upmsp.edu.in, result.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. There is no official confirmation yet on the date and time. This year, around 52 lakh students registered for board examinations in Uttar Pradesh.

Rajasthan board RBSE Class 10, Class 12 results 2022

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 final results will be announced by June 15. RBSE Class 12 results for one stream will be released in May and other results will be available by mid-June, a board official has confirmed. Over 20 lakh students appeared for the RBSE Class 10, 12 examinations this year. Results will be available on the board website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC results 2022

Both Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) results are expected to be out by June 15. The Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB) will host the results on mahahsscboard.in, msbshse.co.in, mh-ssc.ac.in and mahresult.nic.in. To check results, students will have to use roll number and mother's first name. Over 30 lakh students are waiting for Maharashtra board results.

GSEB Gujarat HSC Arts, Commerce results 2022

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) HSC or Class 12 final exam results for Arts and Commerce streams are expected soon. GSEB HSC Commerce, Arts result will be available on board websites gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. Around 5 lakh students appeared for Class 12 exams in the state this year. Result of Science stream was announced on May 12.

MBOSE Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC results 2022

Meghalaya Board Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination result 2022 will be announced soon by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE). When announced, students can visit the MBOSE official website, megresults.nic.in and mbose.in to download their e-mark sheets. Students will have to use their roll numbers as login credentials to check Meghalaya board results.