The consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has declared COMEDK UGET 2023 results. Candidates who have appeared for Undergraduate Entrance Test can check the results through the official site of COMEDK at comedk.org. COMEDK UGET 2023 results declared at comedk.org, direct link here

COMEDK UGET 2023 results: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of COMEDK at comedk.org.

Click on COMEDK Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

COMEDK UGET-2023 test scores are valid only for admissions during the academic year 2023-2024. The final merit list or rank list will also be released by the organisation along with the results and will be available on the official website.

The counselling dates will be announced by the Institute soon. The eligibility criteria for admissions has been shared by the organization on the official site for engineering and architecture courses. For more related details candidates can check the official site of COMEDK.