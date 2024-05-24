COMEDK UGET Result 2024 declared at comedk.org, direct link to check rank card here

Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has declared COMEDK UGET Result 2024 on May 24, 2024. The COMEDK Under Graduate Entrance Test 2024 results were announced at 3 pm today. All the candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check their rank cards on the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org. COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Live Updates COMEDK UGET Result 2024 declared, direct link to check rank card here

To download the rank card, candidates will need their registration number and other details. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance test can check the results by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check COMEDK UGET Result 2024

COMEDK UGET Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website at comedk.org

Find the link to check the result of COMEDK UGET 2024 on the homepage and click it

Feed in the required login details and submit it

The result page will appear on the screen

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The COMEDK UGET exam was conducted on May 12, 2024 across the state at various exam centres. The exam was conducted in three shifts- first shift from 8.30 am to 11.30 am, second shift from 1 pm to 4 pm and third shift from 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm.

The counselling process will begin today, May 24, 2024 at 4 pm. Candidates can register themselves for upload the necessary documents from today onwards on official website.

The official website reads, "Rank/Score Cards Will Be Available In Candidate Login From 2 Pm Of 24 May 2024. Counselling Registration & Document Upload Starts From 4 pm , 24 May.” For more related details candidates can check the official website of COMEDK.