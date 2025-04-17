CSIR UGC NET results 2025 declared at csirnet.nta.ac.in, direct link to download scorecard here

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has declared the results of the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2024 exam on Thursday, April 17, 2025. Candidates who took the examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. CSIR UGC NET results 2025 is out at csirnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates can download via the direct link given here.

To download the scorecard, candidates will need to enter their Application Number, followed by the Date of Birth.

The NTA informed in an official notice that a total of 2,38,451 candidates registered for the exam of which 1,74,785 candidates passed.

Earlier today, the NTA had released the Joint CSIR UGC NET final answer key 2025.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Results 2025 has been prepared based on the final answer key.

The NTA had conducted the examination on February 28 and March 1 and March 2, 2025 in 326 examination centres located in 164 cities across the country for 2,38,451 candidates.

The provisional answer key was released on March 11, and candidates were allowed to submit objections till March 14, 2025. Candidates could challenge the answer key by paying ₹200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.

CSIR UGC-NET Scorecard 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their scorecards.

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. On the home page, click on the link that reads, “Joint CSIR-UGC NET DECEMBER-2024: Click Here to Download Score Card" Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Check your score card and download it. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CSIR-UGC NET.