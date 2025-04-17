CSIR UGC NET final answer key 2025 released at csirnet.nta.ac.in, direct link here

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the final answer key for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2024 exam on Thursday, April 17, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check the final answer key on the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. CSIR UGC NET final answer key 2025 has been released at csirnet.nta.ac.in. The direct link is given here.

Notably, the NTA had conducted the examination on February 28 and March 1 and March 2, 2025 in 326 examination centres located in 164 cities across the country for 2,38,451 candidates.

Also read: NEET PG 2025 registration begins at natboard.edu.in, link to apply

Following this, the provisional answer key was released on March 11, and candidates were allowed to submit objections till March 14, 2025. Candidates Candidates could challenge the answer key by paying ₹200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.

Also read: JEE Main Result 2025: What if an answer is wrong? What students should know about NTA’s marking scheme

The challenges made by the candidates were verified by a panel of subject experts. In case the challenge of any candidate was found correct, the answer key was revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Results 2025 will be prepared based on the final answer key.

Also read: Where to check RBSE Rajasthan 10th, 12th result 2025 when declared, check steps here

CSIR UGC-NET Final Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. On the home page, click on the link that reads, “CSIR December 2024 Final Answer Key” The final answer key PDF will be displayed on your screen. Download the final answer key and keep a printout for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CSIR-UGC NET.