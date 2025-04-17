Where to check RBSE Rajasthan 10th, 12th result 2025 when declared, check steps here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE, will release the results of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations in due course. When released, students who appeared in the board examinations this year will be able to check their results on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Know the steps to check RBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2025 when declared. (Representative image/HT file)

Rajasthan board Class 10, 12 results 2025: How to download when out

When released, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results:

Visit the official website of rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. On the home page, click on the links to download Class 10 or 12 exam results as required. Enter your credentials to login and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

This year, the Class 10 or Madhyamik examination began on March 6 and concluded on April 4, 2025. Likewise, the Class 12 board examination commenced on March 6 and conclude on April 7, 2025.

It may be mentioned here that in 2024, the RBSE had declared the Class 10 results on May 29. A total of 1060751 candidates had registered for the Secondary and Secondary Vocational examination, out of which 1039895 candidates appeared in the examination.

The result of Secondary and Secondary Vocational examination was recorded 93.03 percent, out of which the pass percentage of boys was 92.64 per cent and the pass percentage of girls was 93.46 per cent.

Whereas the results of RBSE Class 12 in 2024 was declared on May 20. Overall 96.88 per cent students passed Arts stream, 97.73 per cent in Science, and 98.95 per cent in Commerce.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RBSE.