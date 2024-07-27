CUET UG 2024 Result Live: NTA CUET results releasing at exams.nta.ac.in soon, updates here

CUET UG 2024 Result Live: National Testing Agency is expected to announce CUET UG 2024 Result soon. The Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses result when declared can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. The final results, scorecards can also be checked by candidates on the other website- cuetug.ntaonline.in. ...Read More

NTA conducted the CUET UG examination on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, 2024 at various exam centres located in 379 cities including 26 cities outside India. The provisional answer key for main examination was released on July 7 and the objection window was closed on July 9, 2024. The final answer key was released June 25, 2024. A total of 13.48 lakh candidates have appeared for examination.

CUET UG re-test was conducted for affected candidates on July 19, 2024. The re-test provisional answer key was out on July 22 and the objection window was closed on July 23, 2024.

NTA will release the toppers names, the subject-wise and total number of appeared and qualified candidates along with the announcement of results. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.