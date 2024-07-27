CUET UG 2024 Result Live: NTA CUET results releasing at exams.nta.ac.in soon, updates here
CUET UG 2024 Result Live: National Testing Agency is expected to announce CUET UG 2024 Result soon. The Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses result when declared can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. The final results, scorecards can also be checked by candidates on the other website- cuetug.ntaonline.in. ...Read More
NTA conducted the CUET UG examination on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, 2024 at various exam centres located in 379 cities including 26 cities outside India. The provisional answer key for main examination was released on July 7 and the objection window was closed on July 9, 2024. The final answer key was released June 25, 2024. A total of 13.48 lakh candidates have appeared for examination.
CUET UG re-test was conducted for affected candidates on July 19, 2024. The re-test provisional answer key was out on July 22 and the objection window was closed on July 23, 2024.
NTA will release the toppers names, the subject-wise and total number of appeared and qualified candidates along with the announcement of results. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.
CUET UG 2024 Result Live: How results will be prepared?
CUET UG 2024 Result Live: Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.
CUET UG 2024 Result Live: About participating universities
CUET UG 2024 Result Live: Apart from the Central Universities, there are other participating Universities also which include State Government Universities, Autonomous Institutions, Private Universities, Deemed Universities etc. Their details are available at the CUET (UG) portal.
CUET UG 2024 Result Live: Weeding out rules
CUET UG 2024 Result Live: The record of Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) -2024. would be preserved up to 90 days from the date of declaration of the result.
CUET UG 2024 Result Live: Central Universities to release counselling schedule
CUET UG 2024 Result Live: Admissions are handled at the level of each of the Central Universities (CUs) for their respective programs. After the declaration of the CUET (UG) - 2024 result by NTA, the respective CUs will declare the counselling/ admission schedule and merit list based on the CUET (UG) - 2024 score and the other criteria of the respective University.
CUET UG 2024 Result Live: Admission criteria to be prescribed by University
CUET UG 2024 Result Live: The selection and admission are subject to fulfilling the admission criteria, eligibility, rank in the merit list, medical fitness, verification of original documents, and such other criteria as may be prescribed by the University.
CUET UG 2024 Result Live: Where will scorecards be available?
CUET UG 2024 Result Live: No Score Card will be dispatched to the candidates and the candidates are advised to download their Score Cards for CUET (UG) - 2024 from the website: https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/
CUET UG 2024 Result Live: About marks obtained by candidates
CUET UG 2024 Result Live: The marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the result of CUET (UG) - 2024.
CUET UG 2024 Result Live: NTA score for CUET UG to be valid for 2024-25 academic year
CUET UG 2024 Result Live: For multi-shift papers (if conducted), raw (actual) marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA Score. The NTA Score of CUET (UG) – 2024 is valid for admission to the academic year 2024- 25 only.
CUET UG 2024 Result Live: Check marking scheme
CUET UG 2024 Result Live: The marking scheme is given here
i. Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Five marks (+5)
ii. Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).
iii. Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).
CUET UG 2024 Result Live: Know about cancellation of results
CUET UG 2024 Result Live: The result of CUET (UG) - 2024 of the candidate(s) who indulges in Unfair means Practices will be cancelled and will not be declared. Similarly, the result of those candidates who appear from the Centre other than the one allotted to them or allow another candidate/person to write the exam on his behalf will be cancelled. No plea will be entertained in this regard.
CUET UG 2024 Result Live: How to check scorecards?
Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuetug.ntaonline.in.
Click on CUET UG Results 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CUET UG 2024 Result Live: Merit list to be prepared by participating institutes
CUET UG 2024 Result Live: A merit list will be prepared by participating Universities/organizations. Universities may conduct their individual counselling based on the Scorecard of CUET (UG) – 2024 provided by NTA
CUET UG 2024 Result Live: Other details to be announced with results
CUET UG 2024 Result Live: NTA will release the topper's names, the subject-wise and the total number of appeared and qualified candidates, along with the announcement of results.
