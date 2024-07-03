Edit Profile
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA CUET answer key, result dates awaited on exams.nta.ac.in

    July 3, 2024 10:42 AM IST
    CUET UG Result 2024 Live Updates: The answer key and results are awaited on exams.nta.ac.in.
    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA to release scores, answer key on exams.nta.ac.in

    CUET UG 2024 Live: The Result of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2024), which was held in May, is yet to be announced. The result was tentatively scheduled for June 30 but as of now, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not announced the result. The answer key, question papers and OMR sheets of the test are also awaited. All these will be shared on exams.nta.ac.in. ...Read More

    Providing an update on the results, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday said that the NTA is working on announcing the result of CUET UG and the date will be notified soon.

    After the answer key, candidates will be invited to submit objections, if any during a short window. After that, the final answer key and result will be announced.

    The entrance test was conducted on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, 2024. This was the first time when the test took place in a hybrid mode (CBT and pen and paper).

    Follow this live blog for the latest updates on CUET UG answer key, scores.

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 3, 2024 10:41 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: What is the latest update on NTA CUET results?

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday said that the NTA is working on announcing the result of the CUET UG and the date will be notified soon.

    July 3, 2024 10:41 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Answer key also awaited

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: The agency is yet to publish the provisional answer key of CUET UG. The answer key, question paper and candidates' responses will be displayed before the announcement of result.

    July 3, 2024 10:40 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: What was the expected result date

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: The expected result date for CUET UG was June 30. However, the NTA has not announced the scores yet.

