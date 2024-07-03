CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA CUET answer key, result dates awaited on exams.nta.ac.in
CUET UG 2024 Live: The Result of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2024), which was held in May, is yet to be announced. The result was tentatively scheduled for June 30 but as of now, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not announced the result. The answer key, question papers and OMR sheets of the test are also awaited. All these will be shared on exams.nta.ac.in. ...Read More
Providing an update on the results, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday said that the NTA is working on announcing the result of CUET UG and the date will be notified soon.
After the answer key, candidates will be invited to submit objections, if any during a short window. After that, the final answer key and result will be announced.
The entrance test was conducted on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, 2024. This was the first time when the test took place in a hybrid mode (CBT and pen and paper).
Follow this live blog for the latest updates on CUET UG answer key, scores.
What is the latest update on NTA CUET results?
Answer key also awaited
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: The agency is yet to publish the provisional answer key of CUET UG. The answer key, question paper and candidates' responses will be displayed before the announcement of result.
What was the expected result date
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: The expected result date for CUET UG was June 30. However, the NTA has not announced the scores yet.