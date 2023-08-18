News / Education / Exam Results / Delhi High Court Senior Personal Assistant stage I 2023 results out at delhihighcourt.nic.in, here's direct link

Delhi High Court Senior Personal Assistant stage I 2023 results out at delhihighcourt.nic.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 18, 2023 01:48 PM IST

Delhi High Court releases Senior Personal Assistant (Open) Exam 2023 results. Candidates can check at delhihighcourt.nic.in or recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The High Court of Delhi has released the result for the Senior Personal Assistant (Open) Examination 2023. Candidates can download the result from the official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in or recruitment.nta.nic.in. The stage I examination for the Senior Personal Assistant (Open) was conducted on July 2. Candidates can use their application number and date of birth to check their results. The schedule for the Stage II Examination will be announced in due course.

Delhi High Court releases results for Senior Personal Assistant Exam 2023
Delhi High Court releases results for Senior Personal Assistant Exam 2023

“Result of Stage-I (Qualifying Stage), i.e., English Typing Test in respect of Senior Personal Assistant (Open) Examination – 2023 held on 02.07.2023” reads the official notification.

Direct link to check the result

Delhi High Court Senior Personal Assistant stage I results 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in or recruitment.nta.nic.in

Next, click on the “Result of Stage-I i.e. English Typing Test for the post of Senior Personal Assistant”

Key in your login details

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out