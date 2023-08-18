Delhi High Court Senior Personal Assistant stage I 2023 results out at delhihighcourt.nic.in, here's direct link

The High Court of Delhi has released the result for the Senior Personal Assistant (Open) Examination 2023. Candidates can download the result from the official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in or recruitment.nta.nic.in. The stage I examination for the Senior Personal Assistant (Open) was conducted on July 2. Candidates can use their application number and date of birth to check their results. The schedule for the Stage II Examination will be announced in due course. Delhi High Court releases results for Senior Personal Assistant Exam 2023

“Result of Stage-I (Qualifying Stage), i.e., English Typing Test in respect of Senior Personal Assistant (Open) Examination – 2023 held on 02.07.2023” reads the official notification.

Direct link to check the result

Delhi High Court Senior Personal Assistant stage I results 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in or recruitment.nta.nic.in

Next, click on the “Result of Stage-I i.e. English Typing Test for the post of Senior Personal Assistant”

Key in your login details

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take print for future reference.

