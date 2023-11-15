DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2023 announced, here’s how to check results
Nov 15, 2023 12:50 PM IST
DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2023 have been announced. The steps to check scores is given here.
Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala has announced DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the improvement examination for plus one can check their results through the official website of Kerala results at keralaresults.nic.in.
The results have been declared for the September examinations. Along with the results of the regular candidates, the results for HSE (NSQF) and VHSE first-year improvement examinations have also been announced. Candidates can check their respective results by following the steps given below.
Direct link to check DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2023
DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2023: How to check
- Visit the official website of Kerala results at keralaresults.nic.in.
- Click on Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2023 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
- Click on submit and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
More related details can be checked by candidates on the official website of Kerala results.
