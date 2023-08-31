News / Education / Exam Results / Foreign Medical Graduate Examination, FMGE 2023 scorecard likely today on natboard.edu.in

Foreign Medical Graduate Examination, FMGE 2023 scorecard likely today on natboard.edu.in

The examination was held on July 30 and results have already been announced on natboard.edu.in.

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is likely to issue scorecards of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2023 today, August 31. The examination was held on July 30 and results have already been announced on natboard.edu.in.

FMGE 2023 scorecard likely today on natboard.edu.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)
In the result notification, NBEMS said: Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in FMGE-June 2023 session can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after 31st August, 2023.

The schedule for in person distribution of FMGE-June 2023 pass certificates will be notified later, it added.

For any query related to the FMGE June 2023 exam, candidates can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or write on its communication web portal.

How to download FMGE June 2023 scorecards

  1. Go to natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.
  2. Open the scorecard download link.
  3. Enter your credentials and login.
  4. Check and download the marks sheet.

