GBSHSE HSSC result 2022 declared at results.gbshsegoa.net: How to check here
- Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education released the GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022
Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 on May 21, 2022. GBSHSE 12th result was declared at 5 pm today. Candidates can check their result on the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.info or results.gbshsegoa.net.
Goa Board HSSC consolidated result will be available for download through the school login on May 24. The schools will need to use their login credentials to download the marksheets, and students will be able to collect them from the schools.
The state's Class 12 board examinations were held from April 5 to April 23, 2022. The Goa HSSC or class 12th test was held across the state in 18 centres and 72 sub-centers.
Last year's result was based on internal assessment and a special scheme devised to decide the results. Overall, the passing rate was 99.40 percent.
Here's the direct link to download the GBSHSE result
Goa Board HSSC Result: Know how to check
Visit the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.info
Click on Goa Board HSSC Result link available on the home page
Enter the login details and click on submit
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Check the result and download the page
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
