HTET Result 2020: HBSE declares Haryana TET result, here's how to check
exam results

HTET Result 2020: HBSE declares Haryana TET result, here's how to check

  • HTET Result 2020: Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEB) on Thursday declared the results of Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET 2020) on its official website -haryanatet.in
Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:17 PM IST

HTET Result 2020: Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEB) on Thursday declared the results of Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET 2020) on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their HTET Result 2020 online at haryanatet.in.

HBSE had conducted the HTET 2020 on January 2 and 3 and it's answer key was released on January 4. Candidates were asked to submit challenges against any key till January 8.

How to check HTET Result 2020:

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in or haryanatet.in

Click on HTET Result link

Key in your registration number and password to login

Your HTET Result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

Direct link to check HTET Result:

http://www.haryanatet.in/Login

