HTET Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Haryana TET results when out
HTET Result 2025 News Live: BSEH Haryana TET results to be out on bseh.org.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
HTET Result 2025 News Live: The Board of School Education, Haryana, has not yet announced the HTET Result 2025. When announced, the Haryana Teacher Eligibility test results can be checked by candidates on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. The Board has not announced any date and time for the declaration of results....Read More
The Haryana board conducted the TET examination on July 30 and 31. The exam for level 3 (PGT) was held from 3 pm to 5:40 pm on July 30, while the level 2 (TGT) was held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and level 3 (PRT) took place from 3 pm to 5:30 pm on July 31.
More than 4 lakh candidates were set to appear in the examination, which was held at 673 examination centers across the state.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.
HTET Result 2025 News Live: Official website to check results
bseh.org.in
HTET Result 2025 News Live: How to check results?
1. Visit the official website of BSEH, bseh.org.in.
2. Click on the HTET result link displayed on the home page.
3. Provide the requested information on the login window.
4. Submit the details and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result.
6. Download and save a copy of the result page for further use.
HTET Result 2025 News Live: More than 4 lakh candidates registered
HTET Result 2025 News Live: More than 4 lakh candidates were set to appear in the examination, which was held at 673 examination centers across the state.
HTET Result 2025 News Live: Shift details
HTET Result 2025 News Live: The exam for level 3 (PGT) was held from 3 pm to 5:40 pm on July 30, while the level 2 (TGT) was held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and level 3 (PRT) took place from 3 pm to 5:30 pm on July 31.
HTET Result 2025 News Live: Exam date
HTET Result 2025 News Live: The Haryana board conducted the TET examination on July 30 and 31.
HTET Result 2025 News Live: Where to check results?
HTET Result 2025 News Live: When announced, the Haryana Teacher Eligibility test results can be checked by candidates on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.
HTET Result 2025 News Live: Date and time
HTET Result 2025 News Live: The date and time of announcement of results have not been shared yet.