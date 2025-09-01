HTET Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Haryana TET results when out

HTET Result 2025 News Live: The Board of School Education, Haryana, has not yet announced the HTET Result 2025. When announced, the Haryana Teacher Eligibility test results can be checked by candidates on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. The Board has not announced any date and time for the declaration of results....Read More

The Haryana board conducted the TET examination on July 30 and 31. The exam for level 3 (PGT) was held from 3 pm to 5:40 pm on July 30, while the level 2 (TGT) was held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and level 3 (PRT) took place from 3 pm to 5:30 pm on July 31.

More than 4 lakh candidates were set to appear in the examination, which was held at 673 examination centers across the state.

