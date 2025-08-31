HTET result 2025: Where to check Haryana TET results when announced

The Board of School Education, Haryana, is expected to announce the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test or HTET result 2025 soon. Once declared, candidates can check the HTET result on the board's official website, bseh.org.in. HTET result 2025: Where to check Haryana TET results when out(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As of now, there is no official confirmation about the result date and time. The biometric verification of candidates who appeared for the exam ended on August 26, and the results will be announced next.

According to an Indian Express report, the Board Chairman has confirmed that the HTET results will be announced next week.

The board chairman said that a list of candidates with biometric mismatches is being prepared and results of candidates who fail biometric verification will be kept on hold. The final compilation of results will likely be over in 3-4 days and the results will be announced after that, the report added.

The Haryana board conducted the TET examination on July 30 and 31. The exam for level 3 (PGT) was held from 3 pm to 5:40 pm on July 30, while the level 2 (TGT) was held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and level 3 (PRT) took place from 3 pm to 5:30 pm on July 31.

More than 4 lakh candidates were set to appear in the examination, which was held at 673 examination centers across the state.

HTET Result 2025: How to check results when announced

When declared, candidates can follow the steps given below to check the HTET results.

1. Visit the official website of BSEH, bseh.org.in.

2. Click on the HTET result link displayed on the home page.

3. Provide the requested information on the login window.

4. Submit the details and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result.

6. Download and save a copy of the result page for further use.

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of BSEH.