IBPS clerk prelims scores out at ibps.in, how to check CRP Clerk XII marks

Updated on Sep 27, 2022 08:01 PM IST

IBPS CRP Clerks XII scores: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), has released the scores for the online preliminary examination for the post of Clerk.

IBPS clerk prelims scores: Interested candidates can now check their scores for the Clerk preliminary exam on the official website ibps.in(ibps.in)
ByHT Education Desk

IBPS CRP Clerks XII scores: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), has released the scores for the online preliminary examination for the post of Clerk. Interested candidates can now check their scores for the Clerk preliminary exam on the official website ibps.in

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 6035 vacancies for the clerical posts.

IBPS is scheduled to conduct the mains exam in October, 2022.

The online preliminary exam was conducted on September 3 and 4, 2022 for clerical posts.

Direct link to check IBPS Clerk scores

Candidates can now check their scores by logging in using their registration number and password.

IBPS Clerk: Here’s how to check result status

Visit the official website ibps.in

Click on the score display link for Clerk online preliminary examination

Key in your registration number and password

Login and your scores will display on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Click here for the direct link.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
