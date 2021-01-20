IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020: Scorecard, cutoff released at ibps.in
Institute of Banking Personnel on Wednesday declared the results and cutoff marks for PO/MT-X on its official website -ibps.in
Candidates who have appeared for the IBPS PO exam can check their scores on the official website. Category-wise cutoff marks can also be checked on the website.
IBPS had conducted the PO prelims exam on October 3,4 and 10, 2020 and on January 5,6 , 2021.
Cutoff mark
General 58.75
EWS 57.75
SC 51.00
ST 43.50
OBC 58.50
Hearing Impaired (HI) 19.75
Orthopedically Challenged (OC)46.00
Visually Impaired (VI)54.25
Intellectual Disability (ID)21.75
