Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday declared the results of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) CRP- IX prelims exam on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their IBPS Office Assistant result online at ibps.in

IBPS had conducted the office assistant prelims exam on December 31.

Candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam will have to appear for its main exam.

IBPS office assistant main exam is tentatively scheduled for February 20 for which the admit cards will be issued soon.

Direct link to check IBPS office assistant prelims result 2020

https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rrbb9oajun20/resoaixsta_jan21/login.php?appid=7ea93d09547ada42d99d5445e5c0cebc

Steps to check IBPS Result 2020:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

Click on the link for office assistant results scrolling on the homepage

A login page will appear

Key in your application number and password to login

Your IBPS Office Assistant prelims result will be displayed on screen

Download and take it's print out