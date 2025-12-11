IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 declared at ibps.in, direct link to check here
IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 has been declared. The direct link to check results is given here.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS SO Mains Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Specialist Officer mains examination can check the results through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
The mains exam result will be available on the official website from December 10 to December 17, 2025.
Direct link to check IBPS SO Mains Result 2025
IBPS SO Mains Result 2025: How to check
To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
2. Click on IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download it.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The main exam was held on November 9, 2025. The exam for the posts of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer consisted of objective tests for 60 marks. The exam duration was for 45 minutes. The main exam for Rajbhasha Adhikari comprised of objective and descriptive test. A total of 45 objective type questions and 2 descriptive type questions was asked. The maximum marks is 60. The exam duration was for 30 minutes.
The registration process started on July 1 and concluded on July 21, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 1007 Specialist Officer posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.
