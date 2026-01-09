IBPS SO Result 2025: Scores released at ibps.in, direct link to check here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS SO Result 2025 scores. Candidates who have appeared for the Specialist Officer examination can check their scores on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

The scores will be available on the official website from January 8 to January 14, 2026. To check the scores, candidates will have to follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check IBPS SO Result 2025 scores IBPS SO Result 2025: How to check scores 1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS SO Result 2025 scores link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your scores will be displayed.

5. Check the scores and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process started on July 1 and concluded on July 21, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 1007 Specialist Officer posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.