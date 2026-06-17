The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the ICAI CA Inter Result 2026 date. The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination will be announced on June 24, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Intermediate examination can check the notice on the official website of ICAI at icai.org. ICAI CA Inter Result 2026 date for May exam announced, check here

The official notice reads, "The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in May 2026 will be declared by the evening of 24th June 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website caresults.icai.org . It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number."

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The intermediate examination for Group 1 was held on May 5, 7 and 9 and Group 2 will be held on May 11, 13 and 15, 2026. The exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

ICAI CA Inter Result 2026: How to check Candidates who have appeared for the May intermediate examination can check the results when announced through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

2. Click on ICAI CA Inter Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

ICAI CA Final May Result 2026 date announced, to be declared this week on caresults.icai.org

ICAI has also announced CA Final result date for May examination. The official website reads, “The result of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in May 2026 will be declared by the evening of 18th June 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website caresults.icai.org . It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number.” For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.

Official Notice Here