Home / Education / Exam Results / ICSI CSEET result 2023 released at icsi.edu, get link and know how to check

ICSI CSEET result 2023 released at icsi.edu, get link and know how to check

exam results
Published on Jan 18, 2023 04:44 PM IST

ICSI has declared CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2023 results on the official website at icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET result 2023 released at icsi.edu
ICSI CSEET result 2023 released at icsi.edu
ByHT Education Desk

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2023 results on the official website. Candidates can check the ICSI CSEET 2023 results through the official website at icsi.edu.

The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) was held on the 7th and 9th of January 2023. Candidates can check the ICSI CSEET 2023 result through their application number and date of birth.

Here's the direct link o check the ICSI CSEET Jan 2023 result

ICSI CSEET result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Declaration of Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 7th and 9th January 2023”

Key in your application number and date of birth

ICSI CSEET result will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icsi icsi cs result + 1 more
icsi icsi cs result

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out