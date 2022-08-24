IGNOU June TEE Result 2022 declared, here’s how to check

Indira Gandhi National Open University has announced IGNOU June TEE Result 2022. All the appeared candidates can check their respective results for various courses on the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

The result has been declared for only papers whose exams have been held and only of those students whose papers have been checked, said IGNOU spokesperson to HT Digital. The steps to check the result is given below. Direct link to check IGNOU June TEE Result 2022

IGNOU June TEE Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU June TEE Results 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written examination was started on July 22, 2022 and will end on September 5, 2022. The varsity is conducting the exam by following all COVID19 instructions issued by the state and central government. More than 7 lakh students have appeared for the examination this year.

Candidates who want to check for more related details can follow the official site of IGNOU.