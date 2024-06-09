IIT JEE Advanced results announced on jeeadv.ac.in, check details here

JEE Advanced Result 2024: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Sunday announced the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024, the entrance examination held for admission to undergraduate courses offered by the IITs and some other participating institutions. Candidates can now check their marks by visiting the exam website, jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced Result 2024 Live Updates. JEE Advanced result announced(Hindustan Times)

The entrance test was held on May 26 in two shifts. The first paper took place from 9 am to 12 pm and the second paper was from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Only those candidates who took both papers have been considered for ranking.

Ahead of results, the institute published candidates' responses, question papers, provisional answer keys and invited objections. Along with the results, the institute has also published the final answer keys.

JEE Advanced 2024 cut-off marks and the toppers list (overall and zone-wise) have also been shared by IIT Madras.

The top 2.5 lakh candidates belonging to different categories who cleared the JEE Main examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) were eligible to appear for the IIT JEE entrance test.

Those who clear the IIT JEE entrance test by scoring equal to or more than the minimum qualifying marks (cut-offs) determined for different categories are eligible to apply for admission to the IITs and other user institutions.

In the case of IITs, they must participate in the counselling process held by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). It should be mentioned that JEE Main qualified candidates, including those who were not eligible for JEE Advanced, can also participate in the JoSAA counselling process for seats at the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other central government-funded technical institutions.

A few other user institutions of the JEE Advanced examination hold their undergraduate admissions at the institute level – IISC Bangalore; IISER Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati; IIST Thiruvananthapuram, RGIPT Rae Bareli and IIPE Visakhapatnam.