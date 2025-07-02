JCECEB Jharkhand Polytechnic Result 2025 declared at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in, check via direct link here

The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has declared the JCECEB Polytechnic Entrance Competitive Examination Results 2025. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download their results from the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. JCECEB Jharkhand Polytechnic Result 2025 has been released at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. The direct link is given here.

Notably, the Polytechnic Entrance Competitive Examination 2025 was conducted on May 18, 2025.

Candidates will need to click on the result tab on the home page to check the result.

Direct link to check JCECEB Polytechnic Entrance Competitive Examination Results 2025.

The board said that in order to make the examination results more transparent, the Answer OMR Sheet of all the candidates has been scanned and uploaded on the website which can be downloaded from July 3, 2025.

Besides, the answer keys of four sets of question papers of the examination were earlier published on the board's website on May 20, 2025, and objections were invited from candidates till May 23, 2025.

The objections were reviewed by experts, and the final answer key was revised and published on the official website.

Candidates must note here that the allotment of seats in the academic year 2025-26 will be done through e-Counselling. The counselling will be done for engineering diploma courses in private polytechnic institutions, government polytechnic institutions (including the institutions for women), and those operating in PPP-mode in Jharkhand, among others.

The counselling schedule is given below:

July 3, 2025: Starting date of Online Registration and Choice Filling for Round 1 seat Allotment July 8, 2025: Last date of Online Registration & Choice Filling for Round 1 seat Allotment July 9 to 10, 2025: Editing in Filled-up Choices July 13, 2025: Round 1 seat allotment results 2025 July 14 to 19, 2025: Downloading of seat allotment letter July 14 to 19, 2025: Document verification and reporting at allotted institute.

Candidates will need to pay a partial enrolment fee of ₹1000 to download the provisional seat allotment letter, which will be adjusted with the tuition fee of the concerned institute in case the candidate choses to study in the allotted institute.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of JCECEB.