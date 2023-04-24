JEE Main 2023 Result Live: Session 2 results awaited, check past cut-off trends

JEE Main 2023 Result Live Updates: Results of the second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 will be announced on jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Candidates can check it using their application numbers and dates of birth. The direct link will be provided here, when available.

NTA will announce JEE Main cut-off marks for appearing in IIT JEE Advanced and candidates’ all India ranks along with session 2 results. Names of all India toppers will also be revealed.

As per past trends, NTA is expected to announce JEE Mains results for paper 1 (BE/BTech) first, followed by paper 2.

JEE Main session 2 was held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15 and the provisional answer key was released on April 19. Final answer key will be issued along with results.