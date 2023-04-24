Home / Education / Exam Results / JEE Main 2023 Result Live: Session 2 results awaited, check past cut-off trends
JEE Main 2023 Result Live: Session 2 results awaited, check past cut-off trends

Updated on Apr 24, 2023 02:49 PM IST

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result Live Updates: Students can check their scores on jeemain.nta.nic.in. ntaresults.nic.in. Check updates on cut-offs, toppers’ list.

JEE Main 2023 Result Live: Session 2 results awaited at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2023 Result Live: Session 2 results awaited at jeemain.nta.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk
JEE Main 2023 Result Live Updates: Results of the second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 will be announced on jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Candidates can check it using their application numbers and dates of birth. The direct link will be provided here, when available. 

NTA will announce JEE Main cut-off marks for appearing in IIT JEE Advanced and candidates’ all India ranks along with session 2 results. Names of all India toppers will also be revealed. 

As per past trends, NTA is expected to announce JEE Mains results for paper 1 (BE/BTech) first, followed by paper 2. 

JEE Main session 2  was held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15 and the provisional answer key was released on April 19. Final answer key will be issued along with results. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 24, 2023 02:49 PM IST

    JEE Main result: Check last year's cut-offs

    General: 88.4121383 

    OBC-NCL: 67.0090297

    SC: 43.0820954 

    ST: 26.7771328 

    GEN-EWS: 63.1114141

    Gen-PwD: 0.0031029

  • Apr 24, 2023 02:36 PM IST

    JEE Main 2023 result: Cut-off marks

    NTA will announce JEE Main cut-off marks – minimum marks required to appear in JEE Advanced – in the result notice. Aspirants can check it here, when available.

  • Apr 24, 2023 02:06 PM IST

    JEE Main 2023 result: Why normalisation is used?

    NTA normalises a candidates marks in JEE Main (raw score) and publishes it as NTA score or percentile score. 

    Since the exam is held in multiple shifts, normalisation of marks is used to ensure that no candidate is at an advantage or disadvantage due to lower or higher level of difficulty of question papers. 

  • Apr 24, 2023 01:48 PM IST

    Follow these steps to check JEE Mains result online

    1. Go to ntaresults.nic.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in. 
    2. Open the link for JEE Main session 2 result.
    3. Login with application number and date of birth.
    4. View and download your scorecard. 
  • Apr 24, 2023 01:47 PM IST

    JEE Main 2023 session 2 result: Login credentials

    Login credentials required to view JEE Mains results are application number and date of birth.

  • Apr 24, 2023 01:45 PM IST

    JEE Mains 2023 session 2 results likely soon

    NTA will publish JEE Main session 2 results on its official websites – 

    1. jeemain.nta.nic.in.
    2. ntaresults.nic.in. 
