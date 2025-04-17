JEE Main 2025 result for session 2 expected today, where, how to check scores when announced

JEE Main Result 2025: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2 result today at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains Result 2025 Live Updates JEE Main 2025 result for session 2 expected today, April 17 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The agency, in the exam's information bulletin, said that the result of session 2 would be announced by April 17.

The exam was held from April 2 to 9 and the answer key (provisional) with candidates' responses and question papers for paper 1 were released after the exam. Candidates were asked to raise objections till April 13 on the payment of ₹200 per question.

NTA said subject experts will review candidates' feedback. If any objection is found valid, the final answer key will be revised.

The final answer key is used to prepare the results. It will be displayed on the NTA website before or after the result announcement.

How to check JEE Main 2025 result when announced?

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in. Open the session 2 result link given on the home page. Enter your login details. Check and download the result.

Along with the result, the agency will also announce names and marks of the toppers and other details about the examination.

NTA will also share the all India rank list of JEE Main 2025 along with the session 2 result.

In the case of those who took both session 1 and session 2 of JEE Main 2025, the agency will consider the better score for inclusion in the rank list.

JEE Main is for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Architecture and Planning courses offered by participating government-funded and private institutions across the country.

It is also the screening test for JEE Advanced, the admission test for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

For more information, candidates can visit the official websites of the National Testing Agency (NTA).