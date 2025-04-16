JEE Mains Result 2025 Live: When, where to check NTA JEE Session 2 scorecard, merit list
National Testing Agency, NTA will declare JEE Mains Result 2025 for Session 2 by April 17, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination can check the results of Session 2 through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA JEE Main Session 2 Paper I was held on April 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8, 2025 at 531 centres located in 285 cities across the country and 15 cities outside India. The Paper 2 exam was held on April 9, 2025.
JEE mains Paper I was held in two shifts on April 2, 3, 4 and 7- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm and in single shift on April 8- from 3 pm to 6 pm. JEE mains Paper 2A and 2B was held in single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm.
The provisional answer key for Session 2 Paper 1 was released on April 11, 2025. The window to raise objections was closed on April 13, 2025.
If challenges made by the candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared, No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/ non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The keys finalised by the experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final, read the official notice.
List of websites
nta.ac.in
jeemain.nta.nic.in
examinationservices.nic.in/jeemain2025
How to check Session 2 results?
Visit the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on JEE Mains Result 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
How result will be prepared?
What if challenges are found correct?
Provisional answer key released on April 11
Shift details here
Paper 1 and 2 exam dates
NTA JEE Main Session 2 Paper I was held on April 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8, 2025 at 531 centres located in 285 cities across the country and 15 cities outside India. The Paper 2 exam was held on April 9, 2025.
Where to check Session 2 results?
Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination can check the results of Session 2 through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Date and time
By April 17
Unknown