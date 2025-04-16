JEE Mains Result 2025 Live: When, where to check NTA JEE Session 2 scorecard, merit list

JEE Mains Result 2025 Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will declare JEE Mains Result 2025 for Session 2 by April 17, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination can check the results of Session 2 through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA JEE Main Session 2 Paper I was held on April 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8, 2025 at 531 centres located in 285 cities across the country and 15 cities outside India. The Paper 2 exam was held on April 9, 2025....Read More

JEE mains Paper I was held in two shifts on April 2, 3, 4 and 7- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm and in single shift on April 8- from 3 pm to 6 pm. JEE mains Paper 2A and 2B was held in single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

The provisional answer key for Session 2 Paper 1 was released on April 11, 2025. The window to raise objections was closed on April 13, 2025.

If challenges made by the candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared, No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/ non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The keys finalised by the experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final, read the official notice.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, scorecard, how to check and other details.