Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi300C
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    JEE Mains Result 2025 Live: When, where to check NTA JEE Session 2 scorecard, merit list

    By HT Education Desk
    Apr 16, 2025 8:27 AM IST
    JEE Mains Result 2025 Live: Session 2 scorecard, merit list releasing by tomorrow, April 17, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    JEE Mains Result 2025 Live: When, where to check NTA JEE Session 2 scorecard, merit list
    JEE Mains Result 2025 Live: When, where to check NTA JEE Session 2 scorecard, merit list

    JEE Mains Result 2025 Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will declare JEE Mains Result 2025 for Session 2 by April 17, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination can check the results of Session 2 through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA JEE Main Session 2 Paper I was held on April 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8, 2025 at 531 centres located in 285 cities across the country and 15 cities outside India. The Paper 2 exam was held on April 9, 2025....Read More

    JEE mains Paper I was held in two shifts on April 2, 3, 4 and 7- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm and in single shift on April 8- from 3 pm to 6 pm. JEE mains Paper 2A and 2B was held in single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

    The provisional answer key for Session 2 Paper 1 was released on April 11, 2025. The window to raise objections was closed on April 13, 2025.

    If challenges made by the candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared, No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/ non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The keys finalised by the experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final, read the official notice.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, scorecard, how to check and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 16, 2025 8:27 AM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2025 Live: List of websites

    nta.ac.in

    jeemain.nta.nic.in

    examinationservices.nic.in/jeemain2025

    Apr 16, 2025 8:23 AM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2025 Live: How to check Session 2 results?

    Visit the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    Click on JEE Mains Result 2025 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    Check the result and download it.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Apr 16, 2025 8:20 AM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2025 Live: How result will be prepared?

    JEE Mains Result 2025 Live: Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared, No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/ non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The keys finalised by the experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final, read the official notice.

    Apr 16, 2025 8:17 AM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2025 Live: What if challenges are found correct?

    JEE Mains Result 2025 Live: If challenges made by the candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly.

    Apr 16, 2025 8:14 AM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2025 Live: Provisional answer key released on April 11

    JEE Mains Result 2025 Live: The provisional answer key for Session 2 Paper 1 was released on April 11, 2025. The window to raise objections was closed on April 13, 2025.

    Apr 16, 2025 8:12 AM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2025 Live: Shift details here

    JEE Mains Result 2025 Live: JEE mains Paper I was held in two shifts on April 2, 3, 4 and 7- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm and in single shift on April 8- from 3 pm to 6 pm. JEE mains Paper 2A and 2B was held in single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

    Apr 16, 2025 8:09 AM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2025 Live: Paper 1 and 2 exam dates

    JEE Mains Result 2025 Live: NTA JEE Main Session 2 Paper I was held on April 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8, 2025 at 531 centres located in 285 cities across the country and 15 cities outside India. The Paper 2 exam was held on April 9, 2025.

    Apr 16, 2025 8:06 AM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2025 Live: Where to check Session 2 results?

    JEE Mains Result 2025 Live: Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination can check the results of Session 2 through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    Apr 16, 2025 8:02 AM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2025 Live: Date and time

    JEE Mains Result 2025 Date: By April 17

    JEE Mains Result 2025 time: Unknown

    News education exam results JEE Mains Result 2025 Live: When, where to check NTA JEE Session 2 scorecard, merit list
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes